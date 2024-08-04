 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Soccer
Trinity Rodman of the United States, right, scores the opening goal during the quarterfinal women's soccer match between the United States and the Japan at the Parc des Princes at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
paris 2024 olympics

U.S. women’s soccer team beats Japan 1-0 in extra time to reach Olympic semifinals

0 Comments
By ANNE M. PETERSON
PARIS

Trinity Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women's soccer semifinals at the Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.

The United States will face Germany which beat Canada in Marseille. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

The U.S. went into the knockout match undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 at the Paris Games under new coach Emma Hayes but Japan foiled the Americans with steady defense.

Rodman's goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman's third goal of the tournament. She nearly scored again in the second extra period.

Germany 4, Canada 2

Canada lost a penalty shootout to Germany, ending an Olympic run marred by a drone-spying scandal.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties then converted on her own attempt to send Germany into the semifinals with a 4-2 shootout win after a scoreless draw through extra time.

Canada went undefeated in the group stage and reached the quarterfinals despite having six points deducted from the standings after team staff were accused of using a drone to film an opponent.

Canada clinched its quarterfinals spot as a third-place team with a 1-0 win over Colombia. Hours before the game on Wednesday, Canada lost its appeal of the FIFA’s points deduction before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, also banned Canada coach Bev Priestman for a year and fined Canada soccer $227,000.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel