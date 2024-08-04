U.S. women’s soccer team beats Japan 1-0 in extra time to reach Olympic semifinals

Trinity Rodman of the United States, right, scores the opening goal during the quarterfinal women's soccer match between the United States and the Japan at the Parc des Princes at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Trinity Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women's soccer semifinals at the Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.

The United States will face Germany which beat Canada in Marseille. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

The U.S. went into the knockout match undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 at the Paris Games under new coach Emma Hayes but Japan foiled the Americans with steady defense.

Rodman's goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman's third goal of the tournament. She nearly scored again in the second extra period.

Germany 4, Canada 2

Canada lost a penalty shootout to Germany, ending an Olympic run marred by a drone-spying scandal.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties then converted on her own attempt to send Germany into the semifinals with a 4-2 shootout win after a scoreless draw through extra time.

Canada went undefeated in the group stage and reached the quarterfinals despite having six points deducted from the standings after team staff were accused of using a drone to film an opponent.

Canada clinched its quarterfinals spot as a third-place team with a 1-0 win over Colombia. Hours before the game on Wednesday, Canada lost its appeal of the FIFA’s points deduction before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, also banned Canada coach Bev Priestman for a year and fined Canada soccer $227,000.

