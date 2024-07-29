 Japan Today
Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic returns the ball against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during the women's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
paris 2024 olympics

Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova rallies past Sara Sorribes Tormo in 1st round at Paris Olympics

PARIS

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3) victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in an opening-round match in the Paris Olympics on Sunday that lasted nearly three hours.

Krejcikova has big hopes with the Olympic tournament being played at Roland Garros, where she has won the French Open in both singles (in 2021) and doubles (2018 and 2021). She and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova also are attempting to defend the doubles gold medal they won in Tokyo.

Krejcikova warmed up for the Olympics by teaming with Siniakova to win the doubles title at the Prague Open on Friday.

“After Wimbledon, I set up my mind that I want to really play well in Prague and during the Olympics,” Krejcikova said. “So my mind is there. I’m very motivated. ... I want to fight for that.”

Also advancing on the red clay was seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who routed Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-0, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, an American making her Olympic debut in her last season on tour, advanced when German opponent Laura Siegemund retired due to an injured left ankle. Collins was ahead 6-3, 2-0 at the time of the withdrawal.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada defeated Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-2, 6-3.

In men’s action, two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway beat Taro Daniel of Japan 7-5, 6-1; and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada eliminated American opponent Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4.

Really enjoyed this match, especially the tenacity of her tough opponent, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

