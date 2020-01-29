¥3 mil whisky

Suntory chief blender Shinji Fukuyo, left, and head of Suntory's whisky business Kengo Torii stand behind a bottle of a 55-year-old Yamazaki single malt whisky at its unveiling in Tokyo on Thursday. Suntory said the limited edition Yamazaki will sell for 3 million yen. Only 100 bottles will be sold from June 30, and buyers will be chosen by lottery, the company said. Suntory and other premium whisky makers have been faced with depleted stocks of aged whiskies after an unexpected surge in popularity of single malts in the past decade. Many have turned to blends without age statements to manage supply.

Many whisky aficionados still seek out aged single malts, and Torii said Suntory wanted to shore up its reputation as a premium manufacturer. Blended from whisky matured in mizunara and white oak casks, this edition will be the oldest version of Yamazaki, Suntory's flagship single malt produced at Japan's first malt whisky distillery in Osaka. Fukuyo described the taste as sweet and woody, with a mature, fruity aroma and long aftertaste.

© Reuters