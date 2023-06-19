Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

¥500,000 box of cherries

1 Comment

A box of high-grade Aomori Heartbeat cherries (front), which fetched 500,000 yen at the season's first auction, is seen at a wholesale market in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Tuesday.

© Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I love you Japan..

Frikiest country of the world..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo