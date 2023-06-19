A box of high-grade Aomori Heartbeat cherries (front), which fetched 500,000 yen at the season's first auction, is seen at a wholesale market in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Tuesday.© Kyodo
¥500,000 box of cherries
1 Comment
TokyoLiving
I love you Japan..
Frikiest country of the world..