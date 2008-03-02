The Coca-Cola No Calorie girls greet visitors at the Metropolis Glitterball held at Alife club in Tokyo on Thursday night. More than 1,300 revelers attended the Valentine's Day event. The theme for the night was Pretty 'n' Pink, Sexy 'n' Silver.© Japan Today
Here
picture of the day
and
Now
Coca-Cola girls
2 Comments
Earn more from your Tokyo property
Our property management allows you to lease-out on the short-term market & increase your monthly earnings.
HOUSING JAPAN
2 Comments Login to comment
Wottock_Hunt
No girls in this pic.
Sarge
"No girls in this pic"
And more than half a year later, STILL no girls in this pic...
Pepsi, however, IS in the pic - I hear from Oct. 20 we can buy Pepsi Azuki! I can't wait!