Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×

Here
and
Now

picture of the day

Coca-Cola girls

2 Comments

The Coca-Cola No Calorie girls greet visitors at the Metropolis Glitterball held at Alife club in Tokyo on Thursday night. More than 1,300 revelers attended the Valentine's Day event. The theme for the night was Pretty 'n' Pink, Sexy 'n' Silver.

© Japan Today

Earn more from your Tokyo property

Our property management allows you to lease-out on the short-term market & increase your monthly earnings.

HOUSING JAPAN

View More
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

2 Comments Login to comment

No girls in this pic.

0

"No girls in this pic"

And more than half a year later, STILL no girls in this pic...

Pepsi, however, IS in the pic - I hear from Oct. 20 we can buy Pepsi Azuki! I can't wait!

0

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration