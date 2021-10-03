Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Wakayama water outage

A collapsed water pipe bridge over the Kinokawa River in Wakayama on Monday resulted in a water outage that affected 60,000 households. The two pipes collapsed for about 60 meters near the center of the river. The bridge is 546 meters long, with each pipe measuring around 90 centimeters in diameter. The pipe bridge was located in 1975 and made durable for 48 years, according to the city. The city set up water stations for affected people in cooperation with the Ground Self-Defense Force while temporarily closing around 35 preschools and schools.

