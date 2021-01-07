Snow is piled up along a street in Yokote, Akita Prefecfure, on Friday. Heavy snow across much of Japan caused widespread disruption Friday. The Japan Meteorological Agency said it expects the cold spell to continue over the weekend, warning of more snowfall and further traffic disruption due to slippery roads. According to the weather agency, 120 centimeters of snowfall was expected in the Hokuriku region of central Japan in the 24 hours through Saturday, with Tokai, Kinki and Tohoku among the other regions set for more heavy snow.

© KYODO