Anti-imperial system

Protesters hold a rally against Japan's imperial system in Tokyo on Wednesday. Opponents of the imperial system clashed with right-wingers at the demonstration, and the two groups had to be separated by police. Japanese media said two people were arrested.
© Reuters
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ganbare Japan!
They must be crazy. To be anti-Imperial Family is to be anti-Japan. I am real angry at these protestors. Do they have permission to hold this rally?
zichi
Being anti constitution could be considered to be anti Japan, but not anti imperial. I do not support the system of emperors, kings and queens.