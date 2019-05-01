Anti-imperial system

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters hold a rally against Japan's imperial system in Tokyo on Wednesday. Opponents of the imperial system clashed with right-wingers at the demonstration, and the two groups had to be separated by police. Japanese media said two people were arrested.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
© Reuters

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

They must be crazy. To be anti-Imperial Family is to be anti-Japan. I am real angry at these protestors. Do they have permission to hold this rally?

Being anti constitution could be considered to be anti Japan, but not anti imperial. I do not support the system of emperors, kings and queens.

