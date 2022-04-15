Beached whale dies

Members of a local whale and dolphin association attempt to lead a whale that washed up on the coast of Tatsugo on Amami-Oshima Island back to open waters on Saturday. However, the 3.5-meter-long whale died. According to the association, it appeared to be a short-finned pilot whale known to live in the open waters off the island in Kagoshima Prefecture. During the rescue effort, the whale gave birth to a calf measuring about 1.5 meters long but was already dead when it was discovered.

