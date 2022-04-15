Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Beached whale dies

0 Comments

Members of a local whale and dolphin association attempt to lead a whale that washed up on the coast of Tatsugo on Amami-Oshima Island back to open waters on Saturday. However, the 3.5-meter-long whale died. According to the association, it appeared to be a short-finned pilot whale known to live in the open waters off the island in Kagoshima Prefecture. During the rescue effort, the whale gave birth to a calf measuring about 1.5 meters long but was already dead when it was discovered.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog