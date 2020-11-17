Beaujolais Nouveau released

This year's Beaujolais Nouveau went on sale in Japan on Thursday morning with a more demure reception amid the coronavirus pandemic. The vintage from the Beaujolais region was sent to Japan earlier than usual, given slower transportation due to the reduction in the number of flights between France and Japan, Mercian Corp, a unit of beer maker Kirin Holdings Co, said. Department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co said internet orders for Beaujolais Nouveau increased about 1.7 times from last year, and that the average price rose 15 percent.© KYODO
Beaujolais Nouveau releasedTOKYO
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Jaymann
It is hard to fathom why anyone would be interested in this insipid tasting wine.
Strangerland
Is it already let's get disdainful at people for having fun drinking wine I don't season again?!