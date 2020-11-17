Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Beaujolais Nouveau released

2 Comments
TOKYO

This year's Beaujolais Nouveau went on sale in Japan on Thursday morning with a more demure reception amid the coronavirus pandemic. The vintage from the Beaujolais region was sent to Japan earlier than usual, given slower transportation due to the reduction in the number of flights between France and Japan, Mercian Corp, a unit of beer maker Kirin Holdings Co, said. Department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co said internet orders for Beaujolais Nouveau increased about 1.7 times from last year, and that the average price rose 15 percent.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

It is hard to fathom why anyone would be interested in this insipid tasting wine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is it already let's get disdainful at people for having fun drinking wine I don't season again?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog