Beaujolais Nouveau released

This year's Beaujolais Nouveau went on sale in Japan on Thursday morning with a more demure reception amid the coronavirus pandemic. The vintage from the Beaujolais region was sent to Japan earlier than usual, given slower transportation due to the reduction in the number of flights between France and Japan, Mercian Corp, a unit of beer maker Kirin Holdings Co, said. Department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co said internet orders for Beaujolais Nouveau increased about 1.7 times from last year, and that the average price rose 15 percent.

