picture of the day

Bullet train office car

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man works remotely in a Tohoku shinkansen carriage converted into an office space on Monday. East Japan Railway Co started a trial run of a scheme to convert a car on certain bullet trains into office space for passengers, as interest in remote work grows in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers can move to the designated car from their seats freely and without extra charge on some Tohoku shinkansen trains between Tokyo and northern cities, according to JR East. They would be permitted to speak on the phone, which is discouraged on the rest of the train, and hold online meetings.

JR East plans to study demand and what equipment is necessary during the trial, eyeing a communication environment comparable to that of a workplace. It will run office cars on eight to 10 of its Tohoku shinkansen trains a day during the trial, which will last until Feb 26. The car has a sound-masking system to ensure privacy, and telecommunication equipment such as remote routers will be made available, the company said. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it will require mask-wearing and provide alcohol wipes.

