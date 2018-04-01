Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Cherry blossom carpet

0 Comments

Petals of cherry blossoms are seen on a pond at a park in Tokyo on Monday.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Lake Teganuma

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining