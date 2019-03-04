Close sailing

A sightseeing boat sails near a whirlpool in the straight between Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, and Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. The famous whirlpools, which attract tourist boats every spring, are created by the ebb and flow of currents in Naruto Strait and vortexes can reach up to 20 meters in diameter, swirling at a velocity of 20 kilometers per hour.

© Kyodo