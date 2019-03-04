Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Close sailing

0 Comments

A sightseeing boat sails near a whirlpool in the straight between Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, and Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. The famous whirlpools, which attract tourist boats every spring, are created by the ebb and flow of currents in Naruto Strait and vortexes can reach up to 20 meters in diameter, swirling at a velocity of 20 kilometers per hour.

© Kyodo

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I've been on that boat. Wasn't as scary as it looks. What freaked me out was looking down on it from the bridge--there's a glass enclosed walkway underneath the bridge, including some glass flooring.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Culture

5 Movies Based on Japanese Anime and Video Games Coming in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Churen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo