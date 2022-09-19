Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: David Parry/Pool via AP
picture of the day

Condolences

3 Comments

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako sign a book of condolences at Church House in London, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

You do not get to write, anything,just sign your name

"Hun - nine down, six letters, starts with "G"..."

"Should I write in Kanji or Romaji?"

