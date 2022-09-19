Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako sign a book of condolences at Church House in London, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.© AP
Condolences
Yrral
You do not get to write, anything,just sign your name
K3PO
"Hun - nine down, six letters, starts with "G"..."
Padraig Bohannan
"Should I write in Kanji or Romaji?"