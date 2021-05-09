A fawn, the first born this year at Nara Park in Nara, is shown to the media on Monday. According to a local conservation foundation, about 200 deer are born every year at the park, a popular tourist destination, with fawning season running from late May to mid-June. The newly born female fawn weighs around 3,800 grams and is about 60 centimeters long. She will be released into the park with other deer in late July. A total of 1,286 deer roamed the park as of last July, according to the foundation. The Nara deer are protected under the cultural properties protection law. Visitors are allowed to feed the animal with digestive and sugar-free deer crackers called shika sembei, which are sold in nearby shops.

© Kyodo