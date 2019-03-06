Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

Disney, Docomo to start streaming service in Japan

TOKYO

NTT Docomo Inc President Kazuhiro Yoshizawa (L) and Walt Disney Japan Vice President Tony Elison (3rd from L) pose at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday to announce that the two companies will jointly provide a fixed-rate Disney Deluxe video streaming service later this month in Japan. Subscribers will be able to watch animation and movies of four Disney brands -- Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel -- on smartphones, tablets and other devices regardless of telecommunications carrier for 700 yen ($6.3) per month starting March 26. The latest service will be the first to offer fixed-price streaming of Disney's popular content such as "Frozen," "Remember Me" and "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story." Elison said Disney may provide exclusive content for the Japanese market, but he refrained from giving details. NTT Docomo rival KDDI Corp has joined hands with U.S. streaming giant Netflix.

