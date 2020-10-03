Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Final mascot competition

0 Comments

Takata-no-Yumechan, center, the official mascot of Rikuzentakata in Iwate Prefecture, wins Japan's 10th and final yuru-kyara mascot competition on Sunday. Yurunakin, right, the dog-like mascot of Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture came second, while Tsurugon, left, the dragon hybrid of Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, was third. Takata-no-Yumechan, which made its first appearance in January 2012 as a fairy delivering dreams and happiness from a bag slung over its shoulder, received 280,017 votes at the contest held over the weekend in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture.

The annual event had grown in scale since first being held in 2011. "Winning had become the goal, and (the contest) had lost its original purpose of revitalizing regions," the organizing committee cited as one of the reasons for discontinuing the competition.

There were 691 contenders in this year's contest, including those competing in the category for mascots of corporations and other organizations.

Kumamoto Prefecture's Kumamon black bear-like mascot won the inaugural competition in 2011.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog