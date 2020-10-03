Final mascot competition

Takata-no-Yumechan, center, the official mascot of Rikuzentakata in Iwate Prefecture, wins Japan's 10th and final yuru-kyara mascot competition on Sunday. Yurunakin, right, the dog-like mascot of Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture came second, while Tsurugon, left, the dragon hybrid of Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, was third. Takata-no-Yumechan, which made its first appearance in January 2012 as a fairy delivering dreams and happiness from a bag slung over its shoulder, received 280,017 votes at the contest held over the weekend in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture.

The annual event had grown in scale since first being held in 2011. "Winning had become the goal, and (the contest) had lost its original purpose of revitalizing regions," the organizing committee cited as one of the reasons for discontinuing the competition.

There were 691 contenders in this year's contest, including those competing in the category for mascots of corporations and other organizations.

Kumamoto Prefecture's Kumamon black bear-like mascot won the inaugural competition in 2011.

