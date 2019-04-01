First haircut

Keito Kawahara, 18, who used to hold the world's longest hair record for teenagers, has her 1.5-meter-long hair cut for the first time before starting her new university life on Tuesday. Kawahara, who lives in Izumi in Kagoshima Prefecture, said she plans to donate it for medical wigs. Kawahara initially grew her hair to hide a scar on her head that developed as a result of treatment shortly after birth. She continued life without cutting her hair, which she braided every morning during high school. In March last year, Guinness World Records recognized Kawahara as having the world's longest hair among teenagers aged between 13 and 17, with her hair measuring 155.5 centimeters at the time. As Kawahara will start attending university in Kumamoto Prefecture this month, she decided to have a haircut for the first time in her life. Her mother Miyuki Kawahara, 47, who washed her daughter's long hair on a daily basis, said, "I felt kind of sad when I shampooed her hair (before the haircut), but it's stylish and looks good on her."

© KYODO