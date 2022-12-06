Follow the Red Brick road

People crowd the annual Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Christmas market on Wednesday night. The German-style market has European gifts and seasonal foods as well as Christmas ornaments for sale. The illuminated Christmas tree draws throngs of selfie seekers and people looking for the merriest Instagram or that perfect seasonal Tik Tok moment. The Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Christmas market is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec 25.

