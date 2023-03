Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan, center, with gold medals, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the U.S., left, with silver medals, and Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy, with bronze medals, pose for a photo during the award ceremony for the pairs' free skating program in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama on Thursday.

