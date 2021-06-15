Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin/Handout via REUTERS
picture of the day

Giant Buddhist goddess gets face mask

Workers place a mask on a 57-meter-high statue of Buddhist goddess Kannon to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic at Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin temple in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. It took four workers three hours to carry the massive mask on ropes up the statue. They then unfurled the mask made with pink net fabric, measuring 4.1 meters by 5.3 meters and weighing 35 kg, across the lower half of the statue's face.

The statue, built 33 years ago, is hollow with a spiral staircase that can be climbed to the height of the goddess' shoulder. People visit the statue, which is holding a baby, to pray for the safe delivery of babies and to ask for blessings for their newborns.

Temple manager Takaomi Horigane said workers came up with the idea for the face mask in discussions on the restoration of the statue after it was damaged in an earthquake in February. Horigane said they plan to keep the mask on the statue until the COVID-19 situation is under control in Japan.

to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic 

Let us all hope it helps...

How about vaccinations? And cancelling the japan games? You know, something that actually works instead of praying

