Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato picture of the day Gloomy night Today 06:40 am JST Today | 10:16 am JST A woman walks in the rain as a train runs on the overpass in Tokyo on Monday night. © AP

Deep Bao Today 09:20 am JST Not so gloomy but is Tokyo safe for this woman to walk alone and for two grade school boys on a school night without their mum?

Harry_Gatto Today 09:39 am JST Almost always, yes it is. "the overpass" suggests that there is only one of them, "an overpass" would be better.

TokyoLiving Today 10:02 am JST Coolest and freakiest city of the world !!..

Hubertus Today 10:03 am JST More fitting words to the atmosphere with this changed caption. The earlier was "Out and about" but maybe the editor rethought the mood of the photo and maybe not to encourage children and young women unescorted in some areas of Tokyo at night?

garypen Today 11:03 am JST I can hear and smell this photo.
Deep Bao
Not so gloomy but is Tokyo safe for this woman to walk alone and for two grade school boys on a school night without their mum?
Harry_Gatto
Almost always, yes it is.
"the overpass" suggests that there is only one of them, "an overpass" would be better.
TokyoLiving
Coolest and freakiest city of the world !!..
Hubertus
More fitting words to the atmosphere with this changed caption. The earlier was “Out and about” but maybe the editor rethought the mood of the photo and maybe not to encourage children and young women unescorted in some areas of Tokyo at night?
garypen
I can hear and smell this photo.