Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Gloomy night

5 Comments

A woman walks in the rain as a train runs on the overpass in Tokyo on Monday night.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Not so gloomy but is Tokyo safe for this woman to walk alone and for two grade school boys on a school night without their mum?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Deep BaoToday  09:20 am JST

Not so gloomy but is Tokyo safe for this woman to walk alone and for two grade school boys on a school night without their mum?

Almost always, yes it is.

as a train runs on the overpass in Tokyo 

"the overpass" suggests that there is only one of them, "an overpass" would be better.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Coolest and freakiest city of the world !!..

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Almost always,

More fitting words to the atmosphere with this changed caption. The earlier was “Out and about” but maybe the editor rethought the mood of the photo and maybe not to encourage children and young women unescorted in some areas of Tokyo at night?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I can hear and smell this photo.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog