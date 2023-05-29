Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
picture of the day

Good likeness

A robot that looks like Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro interacts with visitors during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation ICRA in London on Tuesday. The 2023 ICRA brings together the world's top academics, researchers, and industry representatives to show the newest developments. Ishiguro is director of the Intelligent Robotics Laboratory, part of the Department of Systems Innovation in the Graduate School of Engineering Science at Osaka University.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

