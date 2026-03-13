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Graduation day

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Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends the graduation ceremony for recruits at the Ministry of Defense and the National Defense Academy of Japan in Tokyo on Saturday. The ceremony included oath-taking ceremonies for the new members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

© Reuters

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Every year there are 450-500 cadets graduate from NDA, 15% (67-75 cades) of them declined offer to serve in SDF.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220330/p2a/00m/0na/006000c

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14585841

.

While SDF in general, still short about half of the whole recruits for entire military.

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15337395

https://www.reddit.com/r/japannews/comments/1m1tsdv/japans_defense_forces_struggle_to_attract/

https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-defense-forces-at-record-low-51-of-recruitment-goal-in-fy-2023?comment-order=popular

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

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