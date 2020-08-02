Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Have one Today 06:21 am JST Today | 07:19 am JST 1 Comment A saleswoman wearing a face shield distributes leaflets on the street in Tokyo on Monday. © Reuters ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now J Trust Global Card will support your life in Japan! Anytime, anywhere, you can apply easily online! A credit card exclusively for foreigners living in Japan, such as international students and company employees. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Red suns Today 07:19 am JST Is she handing out leaflets from Happiness Realization Party? 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
Red suns
Is she handing out leaflets from Happiness Realization Party?