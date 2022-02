Gold medalist Erin Jackson of the United States, center, poses with silver medalist Miho Takagi of Japan, left, and bronze medalist Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, during a venue ceremony for the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday. Jackson is the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. See related story here.

