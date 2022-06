The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. The parade, which traveled 14 kilometers from Takizawa to nearby Morioka city, resumed following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is held to honor horses for the work they do in the fields.

