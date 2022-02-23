Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Japan's Paralympians ready for action

TOKYO

Para-Nordic skier Taiki Kawayoke receives the national flag from Chef de Mission Junichi Kawai, left, during a launch ceremony for Japan's Beijing Winter Paralympic delegation in Tokyo on Thursday. At right is team captain Momoka Muraoka. "The Olympians giving their best greatly moved the citizens of Japan," said para-alpine skier Muraoka, who is looking to add to her five medals from 2018 that included giant slalom gold. "The Paralympic team, too, is resolved to never quit and fight to the end while giving all we have."

Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, were present at the ceremony, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a video message. The Beijing Paralympics will be held from March 4 to 13.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

