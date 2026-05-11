 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP
picture of the day

Japan, OECD strengthen ties

0 Comments

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), meet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Japanese government and the OECD said that they have launched a new cooperation plan aimed at strengthening economic security and advancing trustworthy artificial intelligence governance amid rising geopolitical tensions. The plan places a strong emphasis on supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, AI and quantum technology.

Japan and South Korea are the only Asian members of the 38-country OECD.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel