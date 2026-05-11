Japan, OECD strengthen ties

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), meet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Japanese government and the OECD said that they have launched a new cooperation plan aimed at strengthening economic security and advancing trustworthy artificial intelligence governance amid rising geopolitical tensions. The plan places a strong emphasis on supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, AI and quantum technology.

Japan and South Korea are the only Asian members of the 38-country OECD.

© AP