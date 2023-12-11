Japan to issue 3 new banknotes

Photo shows samples of new banknotes scheduled to be issued from July 3, 2024. The 10,000 yen bill will feature Eiichi Shibusawa, known as "the father of Japanese capitalism." Umeko Tsuda, an educator who pioneered women's higher education, will grace the new 5,000 yen bill, while the 1,000 yen note will honor microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato, who developed a serum therapy for tetanus. The reverse sides of the three banknotes will show the Tokyo Station building, Japanese wisteria flowers and a work depicting Mount Fuji by ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, respectively. They will include three-dimensional holograms to prevent forgery, the first use on any country's currency.

