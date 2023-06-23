Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Japan to issue new banknotes

Photo taken at the Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo shows samples of new banknotes to be issued as early as July 2024 in the first renewal since 2004. The face of Eiichi Shibusawa, known as "the father of Japanese capitalism," will be on the new 10,000 yen bill; the new 5,000 yen note will carry Umeko Tsuda, an educator who pioneered women's higher education, while the new 1,000 yen note will feature microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato, who developed a serum therapy for tetanus.

The backs of the three banknotes will adopt images of the Tokyo Station building, wisteria and a work on Mt Fuji by ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, respectively. They will include holograms to prevent forgery.

