Keeping up with Kardashians

American TV reality show star sisters, Kim (with pink hair), Kourtney, right, and Khloe Kardashian, left, are seen at Tokyo Station after returning from Kyoto on Friday. The sisters spent five days last week shooting in Tokyo and in Kyoto. Locations in Tokyo included Harajuku, Shibuya crossing, Asakusa, Ichimatsu teahouse, Tokyo Skytree and Akihabara.

