Photo: JUN SATO
picture of the day

Keeping up with Kardashians

14 Comments

American TV reality show star sisters, Kim (with pink hair), Kourtney, right, and Khloe Kardashian, left, are seen at Tokyo Station after returning from Kyoto on Friday. The sisters spent five days last week shooting in Tokyo and in Kyoto. Locations in Tokyo included Harajuku, Shibuya crossing, Asakusa, Ichimatsu teahouse, Tokyo Skytree and Akihabara.

Fascinating..... Yaaaaawwwwwn.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Is it just me, or have things suddenly got trivial in here?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

No matter how much money they have. Or how wealthy I was...those types just seem like so much work.

No thanks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thought it was an ad for Michelin tyres...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I didn't know how badly I didn't need to see this until I saw it. They'll let anybody into this country these days...

A new low...

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"Oooh, I look so pretty! I love you! I love you! Oooh, I look so pretty!".

(in the words of the great Dawn French)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Ahhh, the rich and famous for being rich and famous. Gotta admit though, they have a way of staying in the spotlight by being that person everyone loves to hate.

If I could also become a multi-millionaire by “leaking” a sex tape of myself.... well I’d say, “please hold the camera.”

4 ( +4 / -0 )

great... time to throw up my breakfast

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What fine cultural ambassadors from America to Japan!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I asked about them, but the US guys at the office only say that "They are famous for being famous". They didn't actually do anything significant. They have a fan base of bored housewives.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So why is this news?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They're not particularly interesting but all have great curves though, nice change from what you see all to often in Tokyo.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Some people just don't know when to say enough is enough

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@NihonRyu: tell me your joking ?? !!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

