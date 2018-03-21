Legoland to open hotel

The Legoland Japan Hotel and Sea Life Nagoya aquarium built next to the Legoland theme park in Nagoya. The eight-story hotel, which will open on April 28, has 252 guest rooms that are designed with various themes such as pirate, kingdom and Lego Friends. Guest rooms will be available from 31,000 yen, including breakfast service. There will also be a space on the first floor where children can play with lego blocks. The aquarium is on the first and second floors of the hotel, exhibiting 150 kinds of sea creatures such as sharks and clownfish. It will open on April 15.

© Kyodo