Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Lotus pond

A visitor takes a selfie surrounded by a lotus pond in Tokyo on Monday. The temperature rose to 33 degrees Celsius in Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Way too early for blossoms yet!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes, I was hoping there might be a blossom in the photograph. Promisingly green however.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

