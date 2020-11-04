Maple trees are lit up on Thursday night at Eikando Zenrinji in Kyoto. The event, which sees about 3,000 maple trees illuminated, will be open to the public from Nov 7 to Dec 6.© Kyodo
Majestic maple leaves
Maple trees are lit up on Thursday night at Eikando Zenrinji in Kyoto. The event, which sees about 3,000 maple trees illuminated, will be open to the public from Nov 7 to Dec 6.© Kyodo
Nihonview
Nice.
zichi
Love the bright red autumn maples leafs. The best I have ever seen was an autumn visit to east Canada with mile-after-mile of red maples and brilliant sunsets.
Interesting that last year the mayor was complaining about too many foreign visitors but the covid-19 put an end to that and many domestic tourists too.
TrevorPeace
@zichi, while I truly love the autumn foliage in Japan, I have to say I agree with you. Autumn colours in eastern Canada (and the northeastern US states) are awesome.