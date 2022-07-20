Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Nagoya Station in Nagoya on Thursday.© Reuters
Masked and on the move
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Nagoya Station in Nagoya on Thursday.© Reuters
2 Comments
Login to comment
Elvis is here
That's has got to be one of the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen. It brings tears of joy to my eyes. Thank you JT for sharing!!!
purple_depressed_bacon
Yes, yes, we all know that masks have permanently fused to their faces and there's nary a hope of ever removing them. Next.