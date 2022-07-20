Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Masked and on the move

Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Nagoya Station in Nagoya on Thursday.

© Reuters

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

That's has got to be one of the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen. It brings tears of joy to my eyes. Thank you JT for sharing!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes, yes, we all know that masks have permanently fused to their faces and there's nary a hope of ever removing them. Next.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

