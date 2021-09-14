Monument to fatal crash victims

A woman prays Wednesday in front of a monument to a woman and her young daughter who were killed in a 2019 car accident in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area. The driver, a former senior bureaucrat then 87 years old, has decided not to appeal a recent court ruling that sentenced him to five years in prison without suspension for negligence over the accident, sources close to him said the same day.

The decision effectively finalizes the Tokyo District Court's Sept 2 ruling that convicted Kozo Iizuka, a former chief of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, of negligence resulting in the deaths of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter as well as injuries to nine others.

The high-profile case has stirred debate about the increasing number of elderly drivers on Japanese roads and the dangers they may pose amid the rapid graying of society. Iizuka had pleaded not guilty, maintaining that a mechanical issue with the car caused him to lose control of it.

Since Iizuka is unable to walk on his own and uses a wheelchair, it is unclear whether he will spend time behind bars. Japan's criminal procedure law allows for punishment to be suspended for convicts aged 70 and over and for those with deteriorating health.

The district court ruled that Iizuka ran a red light after mistaking the gas pedal for the brake, hitting and killing bicycle-riding Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her daughter Riko when his vehicle entered a crosswalk in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area on April 19, 2019.

The ruling said that he mistakenly pressed down on the gas pedal instead of the brake for around 10 seconds during the incident, accelerating the car to a speed of up to 96 kilometers per hour.

He also injured nine others, including his wife who was a passenger in the car.

