Early morning stretches at the Tama Lake dam wall in Higashiyamato, Tokyo. Mount Fuji is seen in the background.© Japan Today
Morning stretch
2 Comments
ShinkansenCaboose
Um, when was this photo taken?
There is snow on it. There is absolutely no snow on it now at all even after the typhoon.
This view is from the West side looking East. Passed it coming home from Kyoto two days back and definitely no snow then nor today.
Moderator: The photo was taken this morning.
zichi
Last week made a painting of Fuji on the day of the first snow. Two weeks early this year.