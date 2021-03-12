Museum-sauna digital art experience

Employees of teamLab wearing swimming suits walk inside digital artwork combining light, water and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, a digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, on Saturday. teamLab, a collective of engineers, artists and architects, took over an empty lot in the city's Roppongi district and over the last year erected a gigantic tent housing the sauna rooms and three immersive art installations.

"TikTok teamLab Reconnect" opens March 22 and runs until the end of August. Visitors can dip in and out of the hot rooms and cold showers, and walk inside the artworks sporting only swimming suits. The coronavirus means seating in the biggest saunas was cut from 24 to 12 and ventilation was adjusted to meet government standards for air circulation.

