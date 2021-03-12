Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Museum-sauna digital art experience

0 Comments

Employees of teamLab wearing swimming suits walk inside digital artwork combining light, water and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, a digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, on Saturday. teamLab, a collective of engineers, artists and architects, took over an empty lot in the city's Roppongi district and over the last year erected a gigantic tent housing the sauna rooms and three immersive art installations.

"TikTok teamLab Reconnect" opens March 22 and runs until the end of August. Visitors can dip in and out of the hot rooms and cold showers, and walk inside the artworks sporting only swimming suits. The coronavirus means seating in the biggest saunas was cut from 24 to 12 and ventilation was adjusted to meet government standards for air circulation.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog