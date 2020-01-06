New Year Fire Review

Men dressed as Edo era firemen perform traditional ladder acrobatics during a New Year event organized by the Tokyo Fire Department at Tokyo Big Sight on Monday. The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called dezomeshiki, is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention that features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances. Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). In all, about 2,700 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships were mobilized for the event.

