New Year Fire Review

Traditional firefighting ladder acrobatics are performed at the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's fire and disaster prevention event in Tokyo on Monday. The annual review, called dezomeshiki, is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention, featuring firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.

In all, about 2,900 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 140 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships took part in the event.

© Kyodo