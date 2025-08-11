Japan's Mutsuhiro Shiohata performs his gold medal-winning routine in the men's freestyle final of the parkour event at the World Games Chengdu 2025 in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. Parkour is a sport in which participants perform jumps and other skillful movements while moving between objects as quickly and smoothly as possible.© Reuters
Parkour winner
Castaway
I thought it was called Parkour,after the French par cours.
Moderator: Yes, you are correct. Thanks for pointing that out.