Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Please take one

4 Comments

A saleswoman wearing a face shield distributes leaflets on the street in Tokyo on Monday.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Is she handing out leaflets from Happiness Realization Party?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"My face shield is directing droplets onto the leaflets, but take one anyway!"

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I saw a woman at the supermarket yesterday shopping with one of these and no surgical mask.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I saw on Saturday a completely irresponsible action by Monster at Shibuya station with a group of 20 young promotional staff , shouting their lungs out, lining up people coming from the trains to hand out free cans of Monster. Unbelievable the company thinks of doing this, and in a busy station and that JR allows it.

the social distancing measures were a joke . What is monster going to do when it’s staff or a pax gets sick. Completely irresponsible

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is like the drivers who suddenly stop on a busy road to answer their phone. By stopping they get it half right - but don't realize it'd be much better to go 10 meters further down the road and pull into the convenience store parking area.

She clearly understands the importance of wearing a face mask / shield, but seemingly doesn't realize the need to protect her hands.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

