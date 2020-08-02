Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Please take one Today 06:21 am JST Today | 08:42 am JST 4 Comments A saleswoman wearing a face shield distributes leaflets on the street in Tokyo on Monday. © Reuters ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now J Trust Global Card will support your life in Japan! Anytime, anywhere, you can apply easily online! A credit card exclusively for foreigners living in Japan, such as international students and company employees. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 4 Comments Login to comment Red suns Today 07:19 am JST Is she handing out leaflets from Happiness Realization Party? 2 ( +2 / -0 ) Matt Today 08:32 am JST "My face shield is directing droplets onto the leaflets, but take one anyway!" 3 ( +3 / -0 ) Reckless Today 08:34 am JST I saw a woman at the supermarket yesterday shopping with one of these and no surgical mask. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) robert maes Today 08:48 am JST I saw on Saturday a completely irresponsible action by Monster at Shibuya station with a group of 20 young promotional staff , shouting their lungs out, lining up people coming from the trains to hand out free cans of Monster. Unbelievable the company thinks of doing this, and in a busy station and that JR allows it. the social distancing measures were a joke . What is monster going to do when it’s staff or a pax gets sick. Completely irresponsible 1 ( +2 / -1 ) HBJ Today 09:29 am JST This is like the drivers who suddenly stop on a busy road to answer their phone. By stopping they get it half right - but don't realize it'd be much better to go 10 meters further down the road and pull into the convenience store parking area. She clearly understands the importance of wearing a face mask / shield, but seemingly doesn't realize the need to protect her hands. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Red suns
Is she handing out leaflets from Happiness Realization Party?
Matt
"My face shield is directing droplets onto the leaflets, but take one anyway!"
Reckless
I saw a woman at the supermarket yesterday shopping with one of these and no surgical mask.
robert maes
I saw on Saturday a completely irresponsible action by Monster at Shibuya station with a group of 20 young promotional staff , shouting their lungs out, lining up people coming from the trains to hand out free cans of Monster. Unbelievable the company thinks of doing this, and in a busy station and that JR allows it.
the social distancing measures were a joke . What is monster going to do when it’s staff or a pax gets sick. Completely irresponsible
HBJ
This is like the drivers who suddenly stop on a busy road to answer their phone. By stopping they get it half right - but don't realize it'd be much better to go 10 meters further down the road and pull into the convenience store parking area.
She clearly understands the importance of wearing a face mask / shield, but seemingly doesn't realize the need to protect her hands.