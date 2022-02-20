Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara picture of the day Plum position Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:46 am JST 1 Comment Visitors walk by a tree with plum blossoms in a park in Tokyo on Monday. © AP ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD! The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card Click Here Don't struggle alone! If you think you're experiencing a human rights issue, talk to us — in your language. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment zichi Today 07:20 am JST Noticed the local plum too. Brings renewal and hope as the winter is passing. Just finished a plum blossom painting for my exhibtion. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
zichi
Noticed the local plum too. Brings renewal and hope as the winter is passing. Just finished a plum blossom painting for my exhibtion.