Photo: AP/Guadalupe Pardo
Princess Kako in Peru

Japan's Princess Kako attends a ceremony at the Japanese Cultural Center in Lima, Peru, on Friday. Kako is visiting to celebrate the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru. 

Kako, 28, will spend six days in the South American country, where she will lead a ceremony to celebrate the start of bilateral relations in 1873, when both countries signed a treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation. She is expected to visit several landmark sites, including Cuzco, the Andean city that was the capital of the Inca Empire between the 15th and 16th centuries. From there the Princess will head to Qoricancha, or “The Golden Temple” in Quechua language, considered the most important — and most sacred — temple by the Incas.

While in Lima, Princess Kako will visit a school for students suffering from hearing loss. According to the Japanese embassy in Peru, Kako has attended speech competitions among deaf students in Japan, where she has given speeches in sign language.

