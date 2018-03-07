Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: ALEXANDRA HOMMA
picture of the day

Rally for gender equality

7 Comments

Participants hold up signs at a rally to raise awareness of the issue of gender equality on a street in Tokyo on International Women's Day, Thursday.

© AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

7 Comments
Login to comment

I'll always believe in you!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Their message is diminished for want of an "s".

That said, good for them for bothering to get out there. Japan still punches below its weight in gender inequality, with apathy being one of the reasons for the slow pace of improvement.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

While some of the signs are quite funny in a grammar point of view, it's fantastic to see them going for it.

It's something that is long over due and I hope one day it will be perfectly even.

Even more so in Japan where equality is an actual issue, unlike certain areas cough The United States cough .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

PM:

Exactly. Pity it wasn't proof-read.

The other one is great though: "So bad, even introverts are here." Excellent!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why are all these protesters at protests in non English speaking countries have English placards ?

Are this all set up so the English speaking world gets to see it via their controlled media i wonder ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Seems ambiguous. Exactly what is desired? Same 16 hour workdays as men? Subject to mandatory draft? Lower health spending until men's much shorter life expectancy reaches equity? Force all mother's to work like the husband?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What is this...an English Lesson? A poor one at that by the way. Since this is in Japan, then the placards should be in Japanese.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Uncategorized

Hiroshima Peace Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon