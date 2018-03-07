Participants hold up signs at a rally to raise awareness of the issue of gender equality on a street in Tokyo on International Women's Day, Thursday.© AP
Rally for gender equality
Chuichi Hashimura
I'll always believe in you!
PerformingMonkey
Their message is diminished for want of an "s".
That said, good for them for bothering to get out there. Japan still punches below its weight in gender inequality, with apathy being one of the reasons for the slow pace of improvement.
MelonFizz
While some of the signs are quite funny in a grammar point of view, it's fantastic to see them going for it.
It's something that is long over due and I hope one day it will be perfectly even.
Even more so in Japan where equality is an actual issue, unlike certain areas cough The United States cough .
theeastisred
PM:
Exactly. Pity it wasn't proof-read.
The other one is great though: "So bad, even introverts are here." Excellent!
ozziedesigner
Why are all these protesters at protests in non English speaking countries have English placards ?
Are this all set up so the English speaking world gets to see it via their controlled media i wonder ?
Reckless
Seems ambiguous. Exactly what is desired? Same 16 hour workdays as men? Subject to mandatory draft? Lower health spending until men's much shorter life expectancy reaches equity? Force all mother's to work like the husband?
Haruka
What is this...an English Lesson? A poor one at that by the way. Since this is in Japan, then the placards should be in Japanese.