S Korean fishermen protest

South Korean fishing boats take part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, off Incheon, South Korea, on Friday. The banners read "We condemn Japan's decision to release Fukushima water into the sea."

About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to South Korea's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives. "My father bequeathed this sea to me and I’m going to pass it on to my son, who is also fishing," said Park Re-seung, chief of Yongdu-ri fishing village, who has worked in the fishing industry for 38 years. "Why is Japan doing this? How could they do such a bad thing against the sea? Don’t they eat fish?"

