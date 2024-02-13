Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Sakurajima volcano erupts

Photo taken from an unmanned fixed-point camera in Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, shows an eruption of a volcano on Sakurajima on Wednesday. The volcano erupted, with plumes rising to 5,000 meters above the summit crater for the first time since 2020. There were no immediate reports of injuries and damage to buildings, the prefectural government said, while the Kagoshima Meteorological Office maintained the volcanic activity alert level at three, urging people not to approach the volcano. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast volcanic ashes to fall in parts of Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

The explosive eruption occurred at the Minamidake crater around 6:33 p.m. Rocks flew for a distance of 1,000 to 1,300 meters but no pyroclastic flows were generated, according to the local weather office.

