Signage urges abductees' return

Digital screens at JR Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo show advertisements calling for the early resolution of the issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea. The mother of Megumi Yokota, a symbol of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, has expressed her hope of reuniting with her daughter through the signage displayed at major train stations in and around Tokyo.

The 15-second video, played every six minutes on digital screens at Tokyo, Shinjuku, Ikebukuro and Yokohama stations from Aug 5 to Sept 1, features messages from Megumi's mother, 88-year-old Sakie Yokota, and a family photo. The promotion was organized by Asagao no Kai, a group of Sakie's neighbors who have supported her and her husband, Shigeru Yokota, who died in 2020.

On the screens, the family photo of the abductee in elementary school, along with her brothers and Shigeru, taken by Sakie around 1972, is displayed. Afterward, an image of Sakie appears with the text, "Allow me to meet Megumi while I am still alive."

Megumi was abducted by North Korean agents in Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast in 1977 when she was 13 years old.

She is among the 17 people the Japanese government lists as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, but Pyongyang's involvement is suspected in many other disappearances. North Korea has claimed the abduction issue has been resolved. Five of the abductees returned to Japan in 2002. Tokyo continues to seek the early return of the other 12, but little progress has been made.

