Snowplows clear snow from the Hakkoda-Towada Gold Line, a road linking the northeastern city of Aomori and Lake Towada, on Friday. The clearing revealed about eight kilometers of snow walls of up to seven meters high on each side of the road. The road that has been closed partly during winter will reopen for cars on April 1.© KYODO
Snow walls in Aomori
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Tokyo-m
More social distancing there I see.
Educator60
That’s just the workers and members of the press in the photo. They cancelled various ceremonies and events usually held in conjunction with this. A walk through the road usually thronged by members of the public, singing a song with arms linked, etc.